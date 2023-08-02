One could almost think that theaters don’t need a film with an obvious box office vocation, given the fullness that they still enjoy with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’. However, here is ‘De perdidos a Río’, a summer comedy launched at full speed since August 4 by a ‘major’, Sony, with a leading trio of proven effectiveness in television and film humor: Pablo Chiapella, Fran Perea and Carlos Santos.

Stanley Donen directed ‘Lío en Río’ in 1984, a film light years away from his magnum opus, which immersed Michael Caine in the vortex of the Brazilian beaches and which remains in the memory for the topless starring Michelle Johnson and a first-time Demi Moore. Brazil remains in the popular imagination as a scene of despendole. And there the director Joaquín Mazón sends three Spaniards in their forties, willing to forget the grayness of their lives in Spain for a few days.

They are three peterpans who have failed in the sentimental field, representatives of a masculinity in solfa, allergic to commitment. Pablo Chiapella, the Cassen of our days, is a scared policeman who tries in vain to get his wife (Kira Miró) pregnant. Fran Perea, an actor who suits maturity very well, plays a flight attendant who also avoids the wedding ring of a pilot (María Botto) and who may want to party. For his part, the all-rounder Carlos Santos is the clearest example of a ‘cuñao’, cocky and pathetic children’s soccer coach.

The three will fly to Rio de Janeiro to try to unravel the mystery of the alleged death of a schoolmate. There they will discover that the deceased led a dangerous life and they will face local drug traffickers. Culture shock includes drunkenness, chases, tattoos and various misunderstandings. The charisma of the actors is put at the service of a story that does not fully take advantage of the landscapes of Rio and that, curiously, is more chaste than might be expected.

Pablo Chiapella, Fran Perea, Esther Acebo and Carlos Santos in ‘De perdidos a Río’.







“The script was written for people in their thirties, but when we set up the casting I was able to make the film more my own,” says director Joaquín Mazón, seasoned in series like ‘Doctor Mateo’ and ‘Allí abajo’ and author of two box office hits like ‘ Elite Corps’ and ‘Father Life’. The tradition of comedies with friends heading to the party is extensive: ‘Hangover in Las Vegas’, without going any further. «I wanted to tell something in the background, portray three guys who have not taken the reins of their lives. We all consider our professional and sentimental life. And I also thought that maybe I don’t have so much to do with the usual friends. Life is stages from which you have to say goodbye, because if not, you stay stuck, as happens to the character of Pablo Chiapella ».

Filming in the Canary Islands



Another feature of these machirulos is nostalgia, the appeal to a carefree youth, whose memory they continue to live on. «We hold on to the fact that any time in the past was better. And it is not true, ”says Mazón. Thus, the character of Carlos Santos keeps repeating that he was about to play for Madrid, when in real life he survives by training a group of girls. “I told the actors that, above all, we had to laugh at ourselves,” adds the director.



Fran Perea in ‘De perdidos a Río’.







‘De perdidos a Río’ rightly disrupts a romantic relationship that is intuited at the beginning, that of Chiapella with the character of Esther Acebo, and in turn surprises with the infatuation that the hustler played by Carlos Santos feels for a transvestite. «We disassembled the soccer macho. My nephews speak of bisexuality naturally, of loving someone without taking gender into account”, observes the director, who opts for a crazier and more hooligan tone than his previous works: María Botto singing ‘Como yo te amo’ on a plane It’s a good example.

Oddly enough, the bulk of ‘De perdidos a Río’ was shot on location in the Canary Islands, Madrid and Lisbon. The team traveled to Ipanema beach to shoot exterior shots. “It was a great pre-production challenge in three countries,” explains Joaquín Mazón. «The producers wanted to shoot everything in the Canary Islands, but I insisted on working a week in Rio. I can assure you that it is not a digital trick: when the actors are in Ipanema it is Ipanema».