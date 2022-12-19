Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Rodrigo de Paul, the Argentine national team midfielder, grabbed the limelight after the “Tango” team won the Qatar World Cup 2022 for the third time in history.

The Argentine national team, which fell in the first test in the World Cup in Qatar, with a historic and surprising loss against Saudi Arabia 1-2, everyone predicted that it would lose the title and exit from the first round, but it continued its career until it was crowned with the most expensive title in the world at the “Lusail” stadium, and the first to tell everyone that was De Paul The “tango” midfielder, or what the fans called the “fortune teller”.

De Paul published a picture that hindered Argentina’s coronation of the 2022 World Cup title, of a paper he wrote in his handwriting on September 18, during which he predicted his country’s coronation in the Qatar World Cup.

De Paul wrote in the paper: “I am Rodrigo de Paul, player number 7, and we are now on September 18, 2022, and I sign this paper and say that we will win the World Cup two months from now.”

De Paul put the paper in the room of Lionel Messi, the captain and legend of the tango at the residence hotel in Qatar, to fulfill his prophecy and crown Argentina with the most expensive World Cup after an absence of 36 years, and to show the secret paper that made him a “tango fortune teller.”

This expectation was not the first for the Spanish Atletico Madrid player, as he also during a dinner party for the Argentine national team in 2021 before the start of the last Copa America tournament in Brazil, he said the players will be crowned with the Copa America title, and indeed in the famous “Maracana” stadium, Argentina defeated Brazil with a goal without a response. Di Maria won the title after an absence of 28 years.

De Paul, 28, began his international career with Argentina on October 11, 2018, and participated in 51 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting 7 goals.

De Paul won the World Cup, Copa America and CONMEBOL titles with Tango.