Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentine Rodrigo de Paul, 28, the Spanish Atletico Madrid player and the 2022 World Cup champion Tango, stressed that he and his colleagues represent the best team in Argentine history.

In an interview with the “TYC Sports” network, he praised coach Lionel Scaloni, indicating that he deserved this achievement, because he started with the team from the “base”. He also praised all the players who wear the national team’s shirt, led by captain Lionel Messi, and the rest of the players with experience in the team.

De Paul explained that the most important thing that distinguished this team during its long career, which witnessed 36 matches without defeat before the start of the “World Cup in Qatar”, and a single defeat in the opening of the “Tango” matches in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, is the spirit of “friendship and brotherhood” that arose between the players. , and their cohesion and closeness to each other, whether inside the dressing room, or on the field.

De Paul’s talk about the “preference” of this generation of players over all the previous Argentine national teams may anger many in his country, according to the “Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television” network, especially those who consider Maradona’s national team to be the best in the country’s history.

De Paul, whose level has declined so much with “Atleti” since his return from the last World Cup, that the club’s management is considering getting rid of him at the end of this season, appreciates the “collective” role within the team, the knowledge of each player of his role specifically, and the close relationship between the players. . He said: I think we ended up forming the best Argentine national team, which is the “Scaloneta” team, in relation to coach Lionel Scaloni, a name that has been attached to the team since winning the last World Cup.

He added: I do not say this out of the blue, or out of vanity, or selfishness, but rather out of firm belief that our team, which won the third star in the World Cup Qatar, is the strongest, most coherent and harmonious of any previous Argentine team.

De Paul spoke about the only defeat suffered by the “Tango” at the start of its matches in the “World Cup 2022” against Saudi Arabia, and said: We overcame this loss quickly, and we found the “key to understanding” between us, and we established a close relationship with the large masses who supported us strongly, In the rest of our games, until we took the cup back to Buenos Aires.

He said: People saw in us that we were like fans, who could boldly and zealously defend the national team shirt and the national flag.

He added: I do not want anyone to be angry with me, as Argentina has an important, rich and rich history in the most important world football tournament.