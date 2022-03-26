there are few players happier in each international break than Rodrigo de Paul. Putting on the albiceleste shirt seems give powers to the Atlético midfielderwhich against Venezuela continued with that growing version that he had already been developing as a rojiblanco.

A fundamental piece for Scaloni and one of the great arguments of the Copa América champion Argentina, De Paul formed an insurmountable safety belt with Leandro Paredes and added his game vision to be one of the great highlights in the 3-0 win. The 27-year-old player completed a match where the Albiceleste is already qualified for the next World Cup, but continues to increase a streak that has already is encrypted in 30 consecutive games without falling.

De Paul put a gold center for you Nico González opened the scoring by getting ahead of the defender and pushing the ball into the net. And in the second, the midfielder repeated the connection that gave him the title in the Copa América final against Brazil with an extraordinary ball into space for Di María, who cut past the goalkeeper and scored with amazing calm. In addition to the two assists, De Paul completed 91 good passes, recovered six balls and won eleven head-to-head duels.. Capable of discussing with Messi and anyone else the role of the most essential player in Scaloni’s Argentina, De Paul’s good minutes are a reinforcement of what he has been developing in recent appointments.

The medium has reached the international break after probably his best week as an athletic. de paul marked the winning goal against Cádiz taking advantage of a clearance by Ledesma, he left uA great performance in the Champions League against Manchester Unitedbecoming strong in the middle with Herrera and Koke and with the collaboration of Griezmann on the right wing and was one of the most prominent in Vallecas, released in the middle, breaking lines with his drives and finding his better-placed teammates, generating a lot of danger from set pieces and leaving Griezmann hand in hand with Dimitrievski in a play where the goalkeeper came out the winner. Simeone’s great objective is to regularly find that De Paul that is seen in every match in Argentina. The last few weeks are the way to go.