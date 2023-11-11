«We cannot wait for the Acciaierie d’Italia shareholders’ meeting, as the government asks us. We are at a point of no return.” In the aftermath of the last meeting at Palazzo Chigi, defined by the metalworkers’ unions as “disastrous”, Michele De Palmageneral secretary of Fiom-Cgilexplains why the workers of the ex Ilva have proclaimed another eight hours of strike and what the unresolved steel crisis represents for the Italian industry.

«There is a simple question that has not yet been answered – underlines De Palma -: government and ArcelorMittal do they make investments for industrial and employment relaunch? We have proclaimed a united strike to negotiate a solution, in the interests of the country and the workers.”

Why this urgency?

«If we don’t intervene immediately, we risk the shutdown of the plants of the largest steel group in Europe. TO Genoa the overhead crane is stopped; in Taranto two out of three blast furnaces work and the constant stop and go cause structural problems for the plants; to Novi Ligure the pliers give way and you risk injury. What is there to wait for? The government cannot be hostage to ArcelorMittal, it must also open negotiations with us to guarantee the employment, industrial and environmental plan. The last meeting did not serve to obtain clarity on the negotiations between the government, Invitalia and ArcelorMittal, nor on the contents of the memorandum. The only positive note is that the Ministry of Labor responded to our request on maintenance: it will ask the company to recall the workers and if the company does not comply, the inspectors will intervene.”

What do you ask the government?

«The change in governance of Steel mills of Italy and the application of the agreements, starting from that of 2018. The resources allocated by the State to the company currently managed by ArcelorMittal have not been used to increase production, in fact we are at historic lows, nor have they gone into investments in systems and maintenance , while the redundancy fund has increased.”

Can the factories in Genoa and Novi Ligure survive a possible, even if not desirable, closure of Taranto?

«What the struggle unites cannot be divided. There is a future for Genoa, Novi Ligure and Taranto, there is a future for the steel industry in Italy. The point is whether the government wants to guarantee a future for Italian industry. The idea of ​​dividing the workers who took to the streets together in Rome on October 20th, and will return to strike together in the factories in the next few days, would only serve to remove responsibility from the company and the government”.

How much does the former Ilva weigh on national production?

«The Italian steel industry has produced 21 million of tons of steel in 2022, the11 percent less than 2021. And 2023 won’t be any better. The former Ilva has a production capacity of 6 million tonnes with the limitations of the Integrated Environmental Authorisation, but this year it will produce less than 3 million tonnes. In Taranto, blast furnace 5 needs to be reactivated and in Genoa, in addition to the overhead crane to be repaired, the tin cycle needs to be doubled.”

What is the price paid by Italy in these years of crisis?

«The industrial and entrepreneurial choices of Acciaierie D’Italia and the lack of control by governments have led to heavy industrial repercussions on workers’ wages and on health and safety. They are also causing negative economic-social effects in the cities where the factories are located. Without money you can’t sing mass: the government claims to have the resources, ArcelorMittal must immediately say whether it will contribute its share, otherwise the public shareholder will follow up on what it has declared and acquire control and management of the company”.

Between 2012 and 2022, Italy doubled its imports of steel coils. How do wars impact?

«Due to the geopolitical situation, we are witnessing a reorganization of steel production structures in Europe and around the world. Here we don’t open the discussion on energy costs and the transition. Italy must decide if it wants to remain a country in which the steel industry is a fundamental point of the metalworking industry. Italian Steelworks, Piombino, Terni: the problems of the sector must be addressed with an extraordinary plan. In Germany, the government, the union and the steel industry are arguing over the cost of energy, wages and hours. In Italy we are going on strike to keep the factories alive. The Italian union has chosen to fight in the present to ensure a future for the country. The Italian State decides whether it is with the workers or with the income of the multinationals.” —