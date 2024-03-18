Healthcare, the alarm from the president of Nursing Up: “The Lombardy Region model must be changed”

The president of NursingUp Anthony De Palma raises an alarm on Healthcare in the Lombardy Region but not only. “Missions abroad style transfer market on the part of Lombardy region for the search for South American nurses, instead of valorizing the professionals we have at home!. Is this really the healthcare we want? We cannot help but continue to judge the policy adopted by regions such as Lombardy, which continue in the own path aimed at plugging the leaks of the nursing shortage, clearly recognized as the priority deficit to be remedied, also by the directive of the Sector Committee in view of the start of contractual negotiations, starting real “missions abroad“, transfer market style, to hire foreign professionals”.

“Let me be clear once and for all, we have not nothing against health workers in South America that – continues De Palma – the councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso, “has persisted” in wanting to bring it to Italy for months, but we absolutely cannot imagine that this is the health of the present and future that awaits us, our loved ones, and the entire community. First of all we believe, see the examples of professionals arrived last December and hired by the health company of VareseThat are absolutely not sufficient four weeks of Italian course, to best prepare nurses who, arriving from countries such as Peru And Argentinatotally ignorant of our language, as well as of our health regulations, come in our opinion “thrown into the fray”, just to cover one abyss of healthcare workers that he sees today Lombardy in first place (10 thousand nurses missing) in Italy, next to the Campania. unthinkable to form flowers professionals like ours, with the costs that this entails, introducing them to the most disparate specializations, and then allowing them to flee abroadin the case of Lombardy increasingly attracted by nearby Switzerland, as well as by the new economic proposals of countries such as United Kingdom, Germany and Hollandwho have definitely raised the bar, bringing much more to the table than what they offered until a few years ago.