The phenomenon is not exclusive to today and less to the Mexico tragic that we live with the satrap, López Obrador.

No, the truth is that, throughout the historyboth desires and the words, opinions, rancor, hatred, dislikes or accusations of a tyrant, a king, a dictator or a ruler, are an order for his subordinates, subjects or followers. Order that must be fulfilled.

For example, abound the examples of massacres and atrocities committed to flatter the wishes of a tyrantboth in the Bible, as in the history of ancient Rome and in dictatorships such as those of Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin, just to name a few examples.

In turn, in the Mexico populist of Diaz Ordaz, Echeverria and Lopez Portillothere are plenty of examples of authoritarian coups and repressive actscarried out by obsequious subordinates that they ordered the same disappear and beat up studentsthat ordered the death of businessmen and journalists; while others put an end to critical media institutions of power.

In today’s Mexico, the Lopez Obradorare in sight of all repressive and authoritarian examples who, by decree, dispossess businessmen of their property, who seize land from citizens and persecute critics of the tyranny of AMLO.

And if you still have doubts, here are the most revealing examples.

1.- Since López Obrador declared Senator Xóchitl Gálvez as his main enemynot a few servants of the president are in charge of maintaining a growing campaign of defamation, slander, persecution and judicial harassment against the legislatorto the extent that the woman from Hidalgo initiated legal actions against the president and his lackeys.

And it is that, for example, Pablo Gómez, head of the FIU, violated the Constitution and the Personal Data Lawto deliver to president all the fiscal and financial information of the companies of Xóchitlwhile the official propagandists, such as the newspaper La Jornada and all its collaborators, in addition to the state radio and television channels, maintain an expensive campaign of hate and discredit against the senator.

War dirty in which they have engaged with special hatred the official propagandists, Epigmenio Ibarra and Federico Arreola and Víctor Romo, those who also encourage the Manichaeism of rich against poor; good versus bad…

But without any doubt the greatest incitement to crime against Xóchitl Gálvez was carried out by the senator from Morena, Gabriel Garcíawho took to the rostrum of the Senate botargas that portrayed the hidalguenseto destroy them in the eyes of all, while shouting frantically: “!The people of Mexico are going to strike out this corrupt botarga!”, as a dagger, “struck out” the botargas with a skewer.

whatWhat is the message that this scene of violence and hate sends; of apology of crime?

Yes, it is proof that the senators of Brunette they understood that Palacio’s message is to destroy Senator Gálvez. And if the senators give the example of a state crime with boots, the butchers of the organized crime they will not beat around the bush.

2.- Also in days gone by, López Obrador returned to the charge against the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, who called hypocritewho said who has become rich and which is part of the Xóchitl propagandists.

The most reprehensible thing is that the incitement to violence against Gómez Leyva is carried out seven months after the journalist was attacked with bullets by a butcher who tried to take his life. That is why the journalist energetically demanded that the president stop the hatred against him and his work.

“What’s next, President, a second attack?” Ciro asked.

3.- From the moment he came to the position of Chairwoman of the Supreme Court of Justice, Minister Norma Piña became the target of a campaign of hate and violence launched from the Palace. As in the cases of Xochitl Galvez and of Ciro Gomez LeyvaOwn president, out loud, launched the signal of hate and attackwhich continues to grow despite the months.

So, paid for federal governmentthey bet in front of the Court a handful of joints that have carried out not only acts of vandalism against the minister presidentbut they have burned botargas with her image and have beheaded puppets that resemble her. And the message is the same: encourage hatred and incite criminal violence against the minister.

Worse yet, a group of deputies “looks good” Brunettepresented a ridiculous impeachment initiative against the ministers of the Court not aligned to the presidentin open revenge Also departure from the Palace.

Therefore, in the face of such atrocities, we ask again: Is there no authority in Mexico capable of putting an end to the violence that President López Obrador incites daily? not only against citizens, in general, but especially against opponents and critics?

Even when?

to time.

