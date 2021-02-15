Jose de Paco Rubio He started boxing before he was seventeen, and retired almost twenty years later. Is about one of the best fighters the Region has given. As good were also Morejón, Santos, Pretel, Ortega Chumillas, and more recently Gabriel Escobar, born in Madrid but trained in the Murcian Boxing Club. Tomorrow he turns 73 and continues to put on his gloves. It’s in his blood.

He entered the ring 350 times in amateur bouts, of which he won about three hundred, very few by KO. He has always said that he was not a puncher: “He was a stylist.” If there were few times that his rival kissed the canvas, there were not many that De Paco fell round. It only happened twice, both in Córdoba. He has recalled those evenings several times: “There were two cold blows and in one of them I lost my memory.”

He didn’t want to be professional. De Paco liked boxing more than training, which left him out of the fight to be champion of Spain. He tried once, but by the third round he was exhausted.

On his mobile, he keeps the chronicles that the journalist Juan Ignacio de Ibarra wrote of his best fights more than fifty years ago. From time to time he teaches them, as he has also dedicated himself since he retired to teaching the youngest. First as sports director of the Murcian Boxing Federation and later in a gym in Murcia. The pandemic has forced him to lower the curtain, but there are not few who continue to call him for advice.