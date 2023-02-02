De Nora, the former Minister of Ecological Transition Cingolani joins the Board as an independent member

Roberto Cingolani, former minister of Ecological transition of the government Dragons enters as an independent member in the board of directors of industries De Nora and in the strategy committee of the multinational, leader in sustainable technologies for the Green Economy. the CEO, Paolo Dellachain a note thanks “prof. crawlers for having accepted the proposal”, underlining how “his profound knowledge of the ‘energy’ world and his spirit of civil servant will help the group to be even more of a protagonist in the path of the energy transition”.

In addition to naming crawlersthe board has examined some of the main preliminary data as at 31 December 2022 (unaudited), which see revenues consolidated over 850 million euros, up 38% compared to 615.9 million in 2021. Adjusted Ebitda expected is over 190 million, up 50% compared to 126.7 million in 2021.

“The growth, underlines De Nora’s note, is mainly attributable to an increase in volumes which reflects a good execution of the projects in backlog substantially in line with management forecasts in all business segments. Furthermore, with reference to some business lines, the increase in revenues also reflects a price increase applied to customers connected to the increase in the quotation of some raw materials and in particular of some noble metals”.

The backlog is 790 million, an increase of 44% compared to 31 December 2021. “The record backlog makes us confident in facing 2023, envisaging a consolidation of the traditional electrode technologies and water technologies businesses and a important development of the energy segment transition”, underlines Dellachà, anticipating that “to cope with an increasingly rewarding market, the De Nora group is actively working on expanding production capacity which will see a gradual grounding in the coming quarters”.

