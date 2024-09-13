Donald Trump “is an idiot, an imbecile. I never wanted to have anything to do with him. Who would want to meet a clown like that?” Robert De Niro takes a swipe at Donald Trump. The Hollywood star answers Chris Wallace’s questions on CNN. The actor has always been against the Republican candidate for the White House. Both are from New York, but have never crossed paths. “Who would want to meet a clown like that?” says De Niro.

“We need someone like Kamala Harris, we have to think about everyone. Is she going to make mistakes? Sure, everyone makes mistakes. But we need someone with the right intentions. This guy doesn’t have the right intentions and everyone knows it. It’s crazy.”

Trump “thinks he’s a gangster, he does everything like a gangster. I don’t think gangsters, in their environment, would think too highly of him. There’s a sense of honor even among thieves, there’s a sense of honor in whatever you do. If you don’t keep your word and do the right thing, no matter what profession you’re in, you’re ostracized.