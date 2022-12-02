De Nigris Brothers went viral on TikTok video where they tell stories of how aldo de nigris dreamed of his deceased brother Toño and talked with him, a story that made alfonso He will cry when he hears his brother.

The video was made viral in the account @mexiquenseshaciendocosas which has more than 58 thousand reactions and views, empathizing with Internet users in the death of a loved one or family.

aldo de nigris tell how it is I dreamed and talked with himHe even saw it so real and told him that they missed each other a lot, he comments that they were dreams so vivid that when he woke up he thought he had not died.

He also comments that every time he distanced himself from Poncho, He dreamed of Toño and warned him that everything would be fine, but to get ready because someone was going to die soon.

moving video who sympathized with netizens, viralized with the message of ‘enjoy every moment with your brothers’, which led to empathy comments such as: “Only those of us who have lost a brother understand that pain”, “how it hurts to lose a loved one” among others.

In less than a day, the video has 580 comments and almost a thousand times it has been shared, a very private video due to the family theme that DeNigris brothers share and especially how they lived the death of his brother Antonio in 2009.