Alex De Minaur is Queen’s first finalist: the Australian beats Holger Rune for the second time this season (he had already done so in Acapulco), after a game in which he serves perfectly and takes advantage of the Danish’s mistakes in response, who in the quarterfinals in the final he had eliminated Musetti, making the match 1-4 in the first set (after a medical time-out). For De Minaur it will be the twelfth final of his career, the second on grass.

Rune enters the field very badly and loses her serve to zero: it’s a game that costs Holger dearly, who almost never manages to impose his pace on his opponent’s serve and gives up 6-3 in the first set. For almost two hours of competition the only break point allowed by De Minaur comes in the first game of the second set: Rune grows in distance (as often happens), but risks a lot in the eighth game, when he cancels three break points that taste like a match point. On the third the Australian can recriminate, given that he sends a backhand into the middle of the net. De Minaur has an empty pass at 5-5 and concedes two break points to the Dane, but comes out with 4 consecutive points. In a second set in which two people in the stands felt unwell and the game was stopped (nothing serious after the intervention of the paramedics), Rune has to serve again to save the game and sends it to the tie-break without problems. There he falls, making several mistakes (they weigh a cue and some short shots) and De Minaur wins 6-3 7-6 (2).