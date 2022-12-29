Interview with Paola De Micheli: “I will be the surprise of this congress”

The framework of alliances in view of the Pd congress seems decidedly eloquent. Stefano Bonaccini, strengthened by the broad support of various currents and leaders of the party, he is widely favored. The only one Elly Schlein keeps pace, hoping to make up the gap in the second round, thanks to the vote of sympathizers in the open primaries. An outcome already written? Not second Paula DeMicheli, former Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, who all forecasts give as bringing up the rear, but far from compliant: “Predictions are made to be denied. I am doing a very beautiful and profound campaign. All candidates start as equals. Unfortunately, the number of members is decreasing and participation is not foreseeable. This is also why the forecasts on the eve of the day are very complex “, she explains to Affaritaliani.it.

you do not hear theunderdog of this competition?

“I read your article in which you define me like this… actually it’s true. I come from poverty. I am part of one of the last generation that has taken the social elevator in this country. I was unemployed, I worked in the fields, I went abroad, I was a manager in the far west of China, in Nigeria, in Ghana and in other countries where no one agreed to go. That is why the definition of underdog I’m not sorry… except for the fact that Giorgia Meloni has already used it (laughs, ed)! Perhaps we should coin another: let’s say they are a workerwho has never been afraid of fatigue.”

But don’t you feel a bit alone in the challenge with candidates supported by various areas of the party? On her side there are various local administrators, but no names of national caliber, why?

“Today we are a network that covers 95 provinces, deeply rooted in the territory. In recent months I have done a lot of work to get out of the Nazarene and be the candidate for the members. I propose an open party model, but which gives members a decisive role, on all fundamental decisions. I’m the only one who has in mind an alternative model to the current one. I am for a solid party, not for an electoral committee that functions only for elections or even a place where only discussions are held, but where decisions can be made”.

How is this congressional campaign proceeding, at the turn of the Christmas holidays?

“In this first phase, we have translated the programmatic proposal into a practical activity of attendance of the members. Of the 95 provinces I was talking about, I have already personally visited almost 40, meeting people who already wanted to support me before or who almost always decided to put their trust in me at the end of the meetings. In the week from 9 to 14 January I will make another 11 stops, from Calabria to Brescia and Bergamo”.

Do you believe that the lack of coverage of the territory is one of the reasons for the crisis facing the Democratic Party?

“The problem was above all the failure to listen to the subscribers, who unfortunately are less and less. The distance between the grassroots and national positions is not the result of the fact that we are few among the people: after all, during the electoral campaigns we do what everyone does, no more, no less. The real problem is that we would have the potential to turn militants into multipliers of opinion. And they would be much stronger than both social and traditional media”.

Because it does not work? How can this distance be narrowed down?

“Through two behaviours: knowledge of local issues and the effective possibility of deciding. If this doesn’t happen, the distance increases. The national secretary of the Democratic Party, together with that of the region in question, should occasionally attend and listen to the municipal and provincial Democratic Party, to at least get to know the main problems”.

Is there a problem of selection of the ruling class? I am thinking of the Qatar-gate, but also of the fact that we always see the same faces at every level…

“Yes, but an era has ended. The Democratic Party can no longer be the party of responsibility, the one that governs a little bit better and that does extraordinary maintenance of the existing structure: it is no longer enough. It must be the party of the never-satisfied desire for equality, for vision. It must have a vital principle that makes party life fascinating, it cannot simply be the answer to the need of the single local or national leader. For me this perspective lies in the fight against inequality. I believe that the selection mechanisms of the ruling class need a profound change, also because they are almost never linked to consensus. For this reason, the motion envisages that in order to choose parliamentarians and candidates for monocratic offices, the party primaries are held with weighted votes, ie with the members’ vote which is worth double, while that of sympathizers is worth one. Each of my elections has gone through the conquest of consensus in the area and I know well how this dynamic forces you to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, because that’s where you draw your lifeblood. You feed on reality… because you have an obligation to stay within it”.

With the price lists blocked, nothing but an obligation: this dynamic no longer exists…

“Yes, in fact what I’m talking about is a radical paradigm shift. And this thing is more urgent for us on the left, while the electorate on the right has other needs. We must first consolidate the relationship with our electorate, then in the electoral campaigns we will obviously have to try to intercept the vote fluidwhich makes the difference. But that will happen later.”

In this regard, do you imagine a Democratic Party closer to the M5S or the Third Pole?

“I believe that it is the others who have to approach us. A strong party that is attractive and that pushes others to want to create a coalition. We are in the process of re-founding a party that has governed for 11 years in the last 15: if the first thing we declare is who we want to ally with, we don’t focus on what we want to be. In our recent history, I have badly digested some passages of subordination, especially towards the leadership”.

That is, Giuseppe Conte, who is very much liked by a part of the Democratic Party…

“Not only that, Draghi too. I was part of the Pd-M5S government and we managed to unblock the works, when the M5S was supposed to be the force that instead didn’t want the works. Just to name a few: the third pass, the TAV and also the bridge over the Strait of Messina, by financing the project of which we hope that now someone will reap the benefits”.

Well, it could be Salvini who reaps the benefits, since he has made it a workhorse, not without controversy. Are you still convinced of choosing him? Any second thoughts on the Bridge?

“No second thoughts. We had assigned the analysis of the old project and the economic, social and geopolitical needs to a third commission. The result is a detailed report – discussed in the last legislature and deposited in Parliament – which demonstrates that the bridge is a very important work from every point of view. Following that report, we allocated 50 million from the state budget for 2021 to implement the new project, given that the old one had proved to be unsuitable from an environmental point of view and the modernity of construction technologies. Giovannini has decided to assign the design to Italferr and therefore if the project goes ahead I will be happy”.

Let’s go back to the PD congress: among the other motions, which one do you feel closest to and which one is furthest away?

“I must be honest. I understood that there are some traits that outline the personality of the candidates, their history, but their concrete intentions regarding the party and the country are not clear. Let me explain: Bonaccini presents himself as a good administrator, Schlein defines himself as the novelty and Cuperlo as a representative of the left who founded the Democratic Party, but what they will want to do is yet to be discovered.

And what does she want to do?

“We said some things clearly, both on the party model (which we talked about earlier), and on labor issues. We propose to rewrite the Workers’ Statute. I am thinking of a statute some jobs, with new rights to recognize. In my book “Concretely – People First” (Ed. Rubbettino, 128 pages, 13.30 euros) there are a number of other ideas, from a new vision of infrastructure as a tool to fight against inequalities, up to a different tax model than the current one. In short, we have put some ideas on the table. In the others I see a strong need to change the management team which, moreover, finds me in agreement, as can also be understood from the fact that in recent years I have been somewhat out of the way, not sharing some choices. I also did self-criticism, which no one else did, yet Bonaccini has always been a reference manager and Schlein was a Pd MEP, then she left the party and returned to face the recent electoral campaign ”.

And Cuperlo?

“Cuperlo has just started his congressional campaign, so I look forward to hearing and reading his proposals. In general, so far I have seen few programmatic platforms. It seems to me a congress totally polarized on names”.

To Giorgia Meloni the role of underdog it has been good: can it also happen on the left, with the first woman elected secretary of the Democratic Party?

“I hope so, but not so much for me, because being the secretary of the Democratic Party is the most difficult job there is in politics. I wish it for the party, which needs deep, patient and non-self-referential work to reconnect with reality. I know I can do it, along with the thousands of people who support me.”

