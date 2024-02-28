It is undeniable that compared to the West, China today seems to have something more when it comes to electric cars. But the gap with the Asian giant can be filled, at least significantly reducedfrom Europe simply by collaborating more in certain sectors: Luca's words De MeoCEO of Renault, who spoke on the occasion of the 2024 edition of the Geneva Motor Show scheduled in these days.

Greater collaboration

According to the Italian manager, the collaboration must also concern energy suppliers: according to De Meo, in fact, there is room for collaboration for the majority of European producers, especially in the role upstream of the electric vehicle value chain, we think about mineral supply and manufacturing. In terms of access to materials, their refining and the capacity of Gigafactories, in fact, the distance that exists today between China and the EU is still great.

We need to do more

“To create the power and scale that China has achieved with electric vehicles we need to do more – De Meo's words reported by Reuters – Europe is a very fragmented continent, and this is the beauty of it, but it is also a fact that it slows him down in terms of some types of transitions”. The reference is undoubtedly to the green transition of the automotive sector.

Infrastructure and V2G

Renault's number one also urged the authorities as well as European governments to push energy suppliers and car manufacturers to collaborate to help not only accelerate the creation of charging infrastructure, but also to use electric vehicles to store energy for the grid: the famous V2G technology to be clear, which several car manufacturers are actually considering in terms of investments for the future.