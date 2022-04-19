“When I arrived they told me that the F1 commitment would end. A enough for 40 years of history in this sport. I opposed it, because I never wanted to be the F1 gravedigger within the group“. The CEO of Renault, Luca De Meoon the occasion of the withdrawal of the ‘man of the year’ award organized by the French newspaper Le Journal dell’Automobile, proudly underlined Renault’s permanence in F1 committed to the Alpine brand.

“Together with Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes we are four to build a complete package for racing in F1 – he added – many consider this category simply as a huge waste of money with very high costs, but the competitive activity is fundamental for the worldwide exposure of the brand “. In 2021 in Hungary the Alpine celebrated the victory with Esteban Ocon and according to De Meo the A522 is even more competitive than its previous sister: “In terms of speed, we are entering the top 3 of the category. We have improved compared to last year and the team is even more solid at the management level with the arrival of Otmar Szafnauer. We have a long-term plan, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said last October of a plan that leads to victory in 100 Grands Prix, but in F1 you can never tell. You also need a little luck. We are creating the conditions to win, but then it can happen like at Paris Saint-Germain, filled with champions and always eliminated in the Champions League “, concluded De Meo.

At the moment the Alpine occupies the fifth place in the Constructors’ standings with 22 points, but the numerous technical problems that Fernando Alonso had to deal with took away several points from the French team. As De Meo pointed out, the performance of the Alpine A522 in Australia surprised positively during Saturday’s Qualifying and updates are planned for Imola. Ferrari stole the show in this early 2022 as a positive surprise, but Alpine’s growth could make top-of-the-table races even more unpredictable.