The Renault CEO: “I admire Montezemolo a lot, but in fact I’ve never been close to Maranello, just rumors. The Alpine? The podium in Montecarlo was important, I dream of fourth place in the World Championship”

The Renault CEO spoke on ‘The politics of football’ on Rai Gr Parlamento Luca DeMeo spoke about the competitive aspects of his Group. ”The podium in Montecarlo was important, especially in an appointment that is worth double for us. In Alpine we have a long-term project and we are aware that staying at the top levels and battling it out with big teams like Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes will require a lot of work: my dream would be to finish the World Championship in fourth place”.

nursery — Always about AlpineDe Meo talks about the nursery: “We look a lot at young Italian riders, part of our project is to create an Academy like for the top teams: Davide Brivio, former MotoGP world champion manager, takes care of it for us – continues De Meo – We try to bring talented people to F1: as an Italian, if I were able to launch a compatriot among the top of the category it would be a great pride. We have always tried to be a forge of talent, as in the case of Alonso: he exploded here and continues in his splendid career to be protagonist”. See also The footballers who sound to reinforce the midfielder of FC Barcelona

maranello — Finally, a passage on F1 and Ferrari. ”Formula 1 is growing rapidly thanks to the extraordinary work of another important Italian like Stefano Domenicali. I close to Ferrari? In the past only states only gods rumors: I admire Montezemolo a lot, but in fact I’ve never been close to Ferrari”.