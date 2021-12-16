Davide Brivio at the end of 2020, after leading Joan Mir to conquer the riders’ title in MotoGP, he accepted Alpine’s offer and landed in F1. Brivio left a huge void at the house of Hamamatsu, which the internal reorganization was unable to fill. The rumors of a resounding return of the Brianza manager at the helm of the Suzuki wall are becoming more and more insistent, but the CEO of Renault, Luca De Meo, stressed that Davide Brivio actually has all the tools available to continue his path in F1 in Alpine.

“Davide has his own place within the team – the words of Luca De Meo reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – I think he is a person with many human qualities that we needed. He has a great sensitivity in developing the talent of the drivers and young figures within the team. He has to decide, but it seems to me that he has every intention of continuing his integration in a world very different from the one he was used to. I always tell him my experience when I joined Volkswagen. I didn’t speak a word of German. In Italy I had been a semi-god, because I worked with Marchionne and we overturned Fiat. When I arrived in Wolfsbug, however, I was treated like a schoolboy ”.