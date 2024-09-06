Electric car or non-electric car, that is the question. Or maybe not only that: discussing the ban on the sale of vehicles equipped with a combustion engine from 2035 in Europe is possible, but not everyone thinks that talking about that deadline is the right thing to do. Because there are intermediate steps much more important and much closer to us than 2035, which cannot be ignored: Renault knows it well toowhich from the point of view of electrification, however, feels well underway.

De Meo on the electric future

“Many electric car projects are not moving at the speed needed, but I think we are in a relatively more comfortable positionbecause we focused on the electric part very early on – the words of Renault’s number one, Luca De Meo, to La Gazzetta dello Sport – We sell small cars, with a lower environmental impact. And hybrid technology accounts for 60-70% of the mix. The problem is though of the whole industry and I would like to underline that it is much more urgent to talk about 2025 than 2035.”

From Euro 6 “e-bis” to Euro 7

And we’re not just talking about electric, but also about thermal, and the new regulation Euro 7. “First we will have to introduce the Euro 6 “e-bis”, which will basically arrive in 2026. Euro 7 will have a slightly different logic than the initial one. So the work on the emissions of ICE engines will continue and we will have to understand the technical and temporal details. But we will adapt”added De Meo. Will this adaptive approach also work in response to the Chinese offensive? “We are used to competition. I think we are well equipped, especially in the world of combustion vehicles, to offer attractive products to the customer. European manufacturers certainly have a very important know-how, so we will play it as we have always done in Europe”.

Renault 4 electric

Finally, the Italian manager focused on some models that are preparing to debut. One above all, the new Renault 4 electric: “We tried to be faithful to the initial concept, because we wanted to return to that practical and all-purpose spirit of the historic R4. It is clear that we are not talking about the same car, but about a technologically sophisticated car. We will have at our disposal autonomy greater than 400 km, so I think we will have one of the most interesting proposals on the market. I don’t think it will be a repeat of the success of the past years, because we have sold more than eight million of the classic R4 in thirty years: the market has changed, things go much faster”.