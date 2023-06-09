Luca De Meo is not only the CEO of Renault. It is also the number one of ACEA, the European Association of Car Manufacturers, which in the field of environmental transition has its work cut out given that the automotive sector is among the most subject to changes in regulations in the name of sustainability. A theme that De Meo also addressed on the microphones of Il Sole 24 Ore.

The global picture

“In this context, ACEA wants to be part of the solution. We are in favor of the green transition, but it is about having an overall strategy – explained the CEO of Renault – If I had to summarize, I would say that the United States tends to stimulate economic activity, China tends to lead it, and the European Union tends to regulate it. However, regulation is not enough to create a strategy or policy”.

Brexit chapter

As Stellantis and Ford have already done individually, ACEA has also requested a postponement of the deadlines relating to the agreements between the EU and Great Britain relating to Brexit, and in particular to the agreement concerning the components. “These are rules that are impossible to respect today”underlined De Meo, reiterating the association’s request to postpone these rules by at least three years.

Electric and Euro 7

At stake is also the issue linked to electric cars and the new Euro 7 standards, two issues on which De Meo himself has expressed himself on several occasions with a critical attitude. “We are not rejecting progress, on the contrary. A new game has begun with electric cars. The Chinese have a generation of advantage – concluded the CEO of Renault – We are working on the birth of the largest European ecosystem for the production of electric cars. We are fighting like lions. We want to defend European productionbut for this we need the support of regulators and politicians, rather than facing deadlines and punishments”.

Safety regulation

Final mention on the new regulation dedicated to car safety, which will come into force next year, and which De Meo complains about: “It will cost 400-500 euros more per vehicle. 18-22 functions will be added to each car, of which many of no interest to the final customer. The amount of 400-500 euros is the same for both a Fiat 500 and a Mercedes S-Class. The impact on the price of a Fiat 500 is obvious…”.