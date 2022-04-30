The start of the 2022 season proved to be fluctuating for the Alpine. The French team has shown on several occasions, one out of all qualifying in Melbourne, that it has a decidedly competitive car capable of battling in the upper half of the grid. Clearly Red Bull and Ferrari are from another planet, but Alonso and Ocon have on several occasions given the impression of being able to duel on equal terms with Mercedes and McLaren. The fate, however, was not to hold with the Enstone team and in particular with the two-time Spanish world champion, often slowed down by several problems independent of him.

The Renault leaders, however, seem confident, not only on the rest of the season but also on the future of the team and on Alonso-Ocon cohabitation. The two drivers battled each other quite spectacularly in Jeddah, but according to the CEO of Losanga Luca De Meo their rivalry is healthy and can benefit both of them, as well as the team. “Last year Esteban saw the collaboration with Alonso as a great opportunity. Classic mechanism of teacher and pupil – explained De Meo during an interview with the Corriere dello Sport – an exchange of information that continues. Pilots are heroes who go nowhere without the team. Even when it appeared they were colliding, the two actually sprinted at each other“.

De Meo then also spoke about the prospects of the Alpine in the future, but carefully avoiding making any proclamations. “The realistic goal is to put everyone in a position to work at their best. I am wary of those who explain when and why they will win the World Cup. Up to now we weren’t getting confused, we have always had a project: to set up a homogeneous team. That was what we probably lacked in the beginning. The label of third place aspirants is stuck on us from the outside“.