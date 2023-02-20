Luca de Meo does not use half measures, criticizing the decision of the European Parliament to approve the stop to the sale of diesel and petrol cars in 2035. The CEO of the Renault group spoke again on the issue of the ban on endothermics speaking of the need to approach technology in a neutral way and above all highlighting the infallibility of the Euro 7 legislation. The Italian manager then also underlined how an industrial policy at Community level would be necessary in order to curb the competition with the United States and China.

“To the heads of government of the EU and to those sitting in Brussels. I remind you that this industry accounts for 13 million jobs, which is equivalent to 17% of the active population in Europe, 8% of GDP, 80 billion in the continental trade balance, 400 billion in taxes related to mobilityto – de Meo said in the interview given to Il Sole 24 Ore – We operate in a context of increasingly strict regulations. Starting with the Fit for 55 by 2030. Regulations must respect the principle of technological neutrality. We automakers mean the truth. And the truth is, we have to look at the whole cycle. Thus, if the enemy is CO2, we are open to alternatives. Which can be the combustion engine with less impactful fuel mixes such as e-fuel or biodiesel. But it is not foreseen in European legislation.”

De Meo himself later criticized the Euro 7 legislationexplaining that the entry into force of these new restrictions will only anticipate the exit of internal combustion engines: “As it is written today, all internal combustion engines will go out of the market from 2025. The asymmetry in the level of competition between the ‘plates’ America, Europe and China that the authorities must correct. I don’t want to talk about protectionism. It is a question of not being naive and of enforcing a principle of reciprocity.”