In the last season theAlpine improved on the three consecutive fifth places achieved in the previous championships, finishing in fourth place, clearly showing itself as the fastest car behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. But the gap from the top3 was too wide, as evidenced by the zero podiums collected in 2022 and the many reliability problems suffered by the single-seater of the last world championship. After the mess made trying to keep the foot in two shoes, both Fernando Alonso – direction Aston Martin – and Oscar Piastri – who went to McLaren, escaped from the Alpine, Pierre Gasly was hired. That of the Spaniard and the Australian are two farewells that should make the leaders of Enstone reflect, given that the riders preferred to marry less competitive teams than the transalpine one. The CEO of the Renault group was present at the presentation of the new Alpine A523, Luca DeMeo, the managing director Laurent Rossi and the team principal Otmar Szafnauer: their statements below.

Luca De Meo (CEO Renault): “London is a special place. We are a French team, but also an English one. This is a tribute to our workers at Enstone. Every time there is excitement for a new car. This winter break has felt very long and it feels good to be back. Two and a half years ago the company was in a very difficult situation, but I’m a fan of F1 and motorsport and have always said to find a solution. We have put the F1 team at the center of a great project, dusting off a great brand like Alpine. We made progress in the first two seasons and the team is getting stronger. We want to get close to the best teams, we want to create a top team. We worked a lot in the winter, I’m quite optimistic about continuing the improvements. We hope to get closer to the summitthe gap was large and there is room for improvement. Let’s hope for some podiums for Esteban and Pierre”.

Laurent Rossi (CEO Alpine): “The idea was to enhance the brand thanks to its presence in F1. The value of the brand has more than doubled in two years and so many tenders can give us so many potential markets, such as the three American tenders. After the victory in Hungary there was an increase in the desire to customize our cars, with access from the site from America. Expectations for 2023? Two years ago when we started the Alpine story we gave ourselves more or less five years to get to the front. After the fourth place, we hope to improve further. The minimum goal is still fourth place, with more finishes, more points, podiums and fewer retirements. We want to keep learning and improving.”

Otmar Szafnauer (team principal): “Thanks to Luca and Laurent, it’s a privilege and an honor to work here and finish fourth. Now let’s look to the future, as has been said the gap has been large and we want to reduce it. Reaching the top3 requires a lot of effort, we hope the A523 can do it. For 2023, the goal is simple: at a minimum, we need to finish fourth and much more convincingly. This means more placements, more points and fewer retirements. I have high expectations of all team members, not least Esteban and Pierre, who will work together to achieve the best possible results for the team.”