Alpine, de Meo’s ambition: to become the French Ferrari

It certainly wasn’t an exciting first half of 2023 for Alpine. The French team, which started with the ambition of reaching the level of Mercedes and finishing in the top four of the Constructors’ World Championship, is now in danger of ending the year on the “right side” of the standings: it is currently sixth, closer to the slums than in the top-5.

The team’s unsatisfactory results led to a revolution in the management structure and the wall, but they did not lose their optimism at Enstone. The CEO of the Renault group Luca de Meo in fact, he declared that he wanted to make the Alpine the French Ferrari, creating that bond between the team and the people that is missing beyond the Alps.

de Meo’s words

“The Renault group has been in Formula 1 for over 40 years, but in France this sport is not passionate. The reason is that the French don’t have a symbol to cheer on like Ferrari does for Italy (it must be said that the chassis of the various Benettons, Renaults and Alpines have been produced for decades in Great Britain, and that only the engine is built in France, editor’s note). Our goal with Alpine is to tie color to passion. A bit like when we re-proposed the Fiat 500: it was a hook to tie people to their own history, because people need to be involved. Alpine in F1 will become the French Ferrari“.

The farewells of Spa

However, the Italian manager must personally reorganize the team’s management structure after replacing Laurent Rossi with ex Ferrari Philippe Krief in the role of managing director. In the last month, everything has happened in Alpine: on the Spa-Francorchamps weekend team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane were fired, while Pat Fry was released so that he could move to Williams. The whole affair was perceived as a sign of weakness of the Renault group, which has expressed at least unclear ideas. Shortcomings that cannot be afforded in France, de Meo knows and it is possible that he will make other changes, even among his collaborators, to bring Alpine back on the right track.