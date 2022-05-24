Since the winter it had seemed quite clear the dilemma that would arise during the season for the Alpine team, having Esteban Ocon under contract until 2024, or if reconfirm Fernando Alonso or promote Oscar Piastri as owner. The 21-year-old Australian was forced to one year on the bench after an exciting streak of consecutive victories in the Formula Renault Eurocup (2019), Formula 3 (2020) and Formula 2 (2021) championships. The choice not to be taken will not be easy at all, given that Alonso continues to prove competitive, net of the misfortunes that occurred in this first part of the season which saw him add up only 4 points against the 30 collected by Esteban Ocon.

Flavio Briatore, manager of the two-time Formula 1 world champion, appeared in the Barcelona paddock, in all probability to discuss the future of the Spaniard, who – it is not a mystery – has been targeted by Aston Martin, in the event of goodbye of Sebastian Vettel. Asked about the subject by the Iberians of Dazn, Luca De MeoRenault number one, explained that he was looking for the best possible combination: “We love Fernando very much. We will have to find the best solution for everyone, because we also have Esteban and Oscar who are very good. The work Fernando has done and is doing is incredible. Now in the team we have combined Alonso’s experience with Ocon’s youth. And now Piastri is ready. For us it will be a challenge to find a suitable position for everyone. The solution will not be 100% pleasant for all threebut we believe it is right to give each of them an opportunity “. De Meo assured that he will have an eye on Alonso: “Fernando is 41, while Piastri is 21. The time will come for a change, but Fernando is a legend and we cannot treat him as if he were a mere employee of the Alpine “concluded the Milan manager.