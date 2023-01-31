Implement an ambitious and well-structured automotive industrial policy to compete with those of other regions of the world: this is the request made to European leaders by Luca DeMeo, who in addition to being the CEO of Renault is also the President of ACEA. The number one of the association, in view of the presentation of the Green Deal Industry Plan, has decided to write an open letter to the political leaders of the European countries expressing his worry due to the increasingly constant decrease in the competitiveness of continental industry on the global scene.

“Our industry has long had a competitive advantage along the internal combustion engine vehicle value chain, but the situation it will change with the advent of electric vehiclesat least in the short term De Meo said. Our competitors have many cards in hand that we do not yet have, and which are located upstream of the battery electric vehicle supply chain. Furthermore, their support from national and local authorities has been massive, and is still increasing in China and the United States, where through the Inflation Reduction Act the industry is stimulated in the green transition. This does not happen in Europe, the EU approach is to regulate the sector in a way not synchronized in most cases”.

ACEA’s number one also contests the new proposal 7 euros on polluting emissions, which according to him creates two important disadvantages: it imposes unrealistic constraints on the automotive industry on the one hand, it slows down the drive towards decarbonisation of the sector on the other. “Complying with the new Euro 7 legislation would lead to cost increases which could dissuade customers from buying these new cars – complains De Meo – This could extend the life of the current fleet, which means older cars, with higher emissions, and staying on the roads longer. We are confident that we could get a much better cost/benefit ratio if we redirected the huge investments that the Euro 7 regulations would require in the direction of electrification, making EVs more convenient and developing zero-emission technologies aimed at improving the fleet on the road”.