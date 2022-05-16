A difficult decision to take, but at the same responsible, especially with regard to the tens of thousands of employees deployed in the country. Luca De Meothe CEO of the Renault group, comments on Losanga’s decision to sell its stake in Avtovaz in the hands of the Moscow city government and the Nami group, the state research institute in the automotive sector, a move with which the activities of the French automaker in Russia have become substantially owned by the Russian state.

“Today we took one difficult but necessary decision; we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, preserving the Group’s performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context – the words spoken by the number one of Renault – I am confident in the Renault Group’s ability to further accelerate its transformation and to exceed its medium-term objectives ”. Just today the Board of Directors of the Renault group unanimously approved the signing of the agreements for the sale of the shares in Russia: as anticipated in recent days, the agreement provides a buyback option by the Losanga group of its shareholding in Avtovaz exercisable at certain times over the next 6 years. The company showed a slight decline on the stock market after the sale of its equity investments in Russia, in line with the car sector which is continuing to decline: in Paris the stock lost 0.7% to 23.43 euros.