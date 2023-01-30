Prof. De Masi, why is a new school that you direct born today?

«Therefore, in recent years we have had a series of what the economy defines as “black swans”, that is, unexpected global events for which we were not prepared, for example the pandemic, the war, the ecological threat. Today there are more black swans than white swans. Each of these black swans catches us off guard. From all points of view. The pandemic has caught us unprepared in terms of health; the war has seen us prone to partial and domesticated information».



Is this why the Scuola del Fatto Quotidiano was born?

«Yes, exactly, precisely because it is linked to this newspaper it will be able to have a network that also includes a platform, a TV, a publishing house and a monthly. The idea is to act as a “cultural first aid”, thanks to which in a very short time the participant gets back in line with the “black swan” of the moment. Is there war in Ukraine? So there is a need for a powerful course in geopolitics, entrusted to the best teachers that exist on the market, of pedagogical consistency, which provides an overall academic framework aimed at filling the gaps that an event of this size creates in each of us”. .



“Cultural First Aid” is a very nice concept. Are we talking about a second-class university?

«No, not at all, a university course consists of 60 hours; ours for 150 hours».



Is it therefore, conversely, an elite of the universities?

“Not even, we compete with the university not for content or quality but for the timeliness with which we deal with current events”.



So is a turnover of teachers and experts necessary?

«Yes, we will choose different topics depending on the “black swan” of the moment».



And doesn’t this involve huge costs?

«Well, the school has costs, but it is an investment for those who attend it: we have only involved ordinary teachers, not associates. For the next course on environmental justice, for example, we have involved a total of 18 teachers».



How is the course structured?

«Two formulas: 150 hours spread over 8 hours a day, almost as if it were a day’s work, and ends in a month and a half; or on Friday afternoon and all Saturday, and in this case it takes 3 months, but it can be reconciled with work».



How much does a course cost on average?

«First of all, to access each course you need a 30-hour preparatory course (which is compulsory), which costs 800 euros, followed by a 120-hour monographic course which costs 1,600 euros. The total for the 150 hours is equal to 2,400 euros including VAT. If you do other monographic courses, however, you don’t need to do the preparatory course again».



Are there scholarships?

«Yes, as many as 75 for the first cycle of courses, aimed at students who otherwise could not attend the courses».



Is there a selection to log in?

«No, we have excluded any type of selection».



Prof, what is the real added value that you believe you can bring with a school like this?

«Today, change in all sectors is so rapid that what we learn at school needs constant, more precise and punctual updating of our cultural baggage».



The school’s scientific consultant is Tomaso Montanari, why did you choose him?

“First of all because he is one of the leading experts in the history of art and cultural heritage, and secondly because he is a great expert on the problems associated with the implementation of the Constitution”.



What is knowledge for today?

«Knowledge is the basis of any of our activities. Our company was first called the knowledge society. The sciences and disciplines have gone so far that without knowledge, today, you remain in the dark”.



What is one of the main defects of the University?

«In general, all countries invest a lot in universities. Suffice it to say that in Brazil, President Lula, who does not have a primary school certificate, has created 18 new universities. In Italy, on the other hand, we invest little and have very few graduates: 23% against the European average of 43%. Even in California, 68 out of 100 citizens have a degree.



Why this cultural barbarism?

«There is little investment by the state and also by private individuals in universities and scientific research. Out of 100 students who graduate from high school, only 40 go to university and of these only 23 go on to graduate».



Okay but why?

“There are no scholarships, studying costs money: it’s a terrible natural selection”.



Just this?

«There is also another reason, perhaps even more tragic: a degree does not guarantee a job after having spent a lot of money, especially if you are out of office. Out of 100 graduates, three years after graduation, only 52 find work. And 48 are still unemployed».



Will your school only have such massive courses?

“We will not only hold courses, but also cycles of debates and conferences open to the general public, such as the one that begins on Sunday 29 January at the Farnese cinema in Rome, where right-wing and left-wing intellectuals discuss topical issues”.



Tell us more…

«The right is in government but the left has realized that it knows nothing about the former, and vice versa. This is why I have created a cultural first aid aimed at a constructive comparison between words of the right and words of the left. Eight Sunday mornings to learn the culture of the right and that of the left».



The Fatto Quotidiano school is almost entirely centered on the IT method. How come?

“Because we think that, if well organized, tele-didactic lessons lose a little in intensity but gain in extension to such an extent as to compensate for this imbalance”.



Translated?

«We plan to reach thousands of people in order to cover a vast audience strongly interested in updating their culture».



Is there any other initiative that you will be announcing in this sense?

«Yes, we would like to be able to take great learning trips, such as guided tours of Silicon Valley, to see these important realities up close and meet the protagonists of post-industrial society».