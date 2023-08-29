Home page politics

Former left-wing politician de Masi reported Chancellor Scholz. The background is the so-called “Cum-Ex” affair.

Berlin – In the “Cum-Ex” tax affair about billions in damage to the German state, one name is always in focus: Olaf Scholz. The Federal Chancellor and SPD politician met with Warburg Bank shareholders in 2016 and 2017 when he was mayor of Hamburg. Scholz later stated that he could no longer remember the details of the meeting. In connection with his statements, the ex-left politician Fabio de Masi Scholz has now reported, as de Masi wrote on platform X (formerly Twitter).

The now non-party politician accuses the chancellor of unsworn false statements in an investigative committee of the Hamburg Parliament. De Masi does not believe Scholz’s alleged memory gaps and justifies it as follows: “Olaf Scholz must have remembered at least one meeting in 2017, since he had this meeting publicly confirmed through his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in February 2020 with (untrue) reference to his service calendar. ”

De Masi: Scholz’s memory gap “logically not possible”

According to statements by Scholz and his office manager, this meeting has not been on his service calendar since March 2018 at the latest. Therefore, the confirmation of the meeting could only have been based on a reminder by Scholz, according to the ad. De Masi comes to the conclusion that the alleged memory gap is logically not possible – and attaches the criminal complaint to his tweet.

De Masi went on to say that there may be more important issues, and that he himself had more important things to do. However, it is unacceptable for a chancellor to deceive a committee of inquiry. As recently as March 2023, the Hamburg Public Prosecutor’s Office had announced that it had not yet seen any initial suspicion against Scholz for unsworn false statements. Last year there was already a criminal complaint against the chancellor – by the criminal lawyer Gerhard Strate.

Fabio de Masi, former member of the Bundestag for the left, reports Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Billions in damage from the “Cum-Ex” affair and allegations against Scholz

The German state suffered more than ten billion euros in damage as a result of the “cum-ex” deals. With the help of banks, investors had a one-off capital gains tax refunded several times. Scholz is accused of having influenced the tax affair in favor of the Warburg Bank as Hamburg’s first mayor. He rejects that.

A few months ago, the Union parties CDU and CSU tried to set up a committee of inquiry in the Bundestag. However, the project failed due to resistance from the traffic light coalition. The Union faction then announced a lawsuit before the Federal Constitutional Court.