De Masi versus Grillo: he also attacks a future “Movimento Sette Stelle” by Di Battista – Casaleggio

It all started at the beginning of last July when Domenico De Masi (84), court sociologist who has always been linked to the left, he had a bad fight with Beppe Grillo.

The Genoese comedian in fact he reproached him for having done so the washerwoman and that is to have spitted to the media, who had relaunched it as true Satanists, the news that the then Prime Minister Mario Draghi he had put pressure on Cricket same to get rid of Giuseppe Conte.

The controversy had continued for several days and instead of fading it had risen even more in tone, reaching white heat.

De Masi at one point he spoke of “friendship over” with the Genoese comedian. And to think that they had loved each other so much. Indeed, De Masi was one of the first to rush to the court of King Beppe as soon as he realized that the Movement could become important in Italy.

Since then it has been vinavillato at the Five Stars with a tenacity and stubbornness such as to envy the mussels clinging to the rocks of the sea. There is no doubt that the sociologist’s action was continuous and constant, but despite all this praiseworthy commitment he never caught anything and that is, he was always left with a dry mouth.

Not only from Cricket he did not have any prestigious positions, but he did not have any role within the Movement either. The elderly scientist of the masses – at a certain point – he then began to become more and more critical with his friend until the episode of the disclosure of confidential information and consequent public quarrel.

Since then the two have not heard from each other, but it has been De Masi to resume the initiative yesterday during the seaside presentation of yet another book and said that “Grillo could be hunted by the Five Stars“. If anything, Grillo had told Conte that he had waived the rule of the limit of the double term, he would go away. A big difference.

But the sociologist was not happy with it too Davide Casaleggio And Alessandro Di Battista: «The father, Gianroberto, was a visionary. The son is more a relic than an ideologue. I don’t think he wrote anything relevant. To launch a new movement, great visionaries, heroes and criminals are needed. I don’t see any in Italy. Then, for heaven’s sake … highest esteem for Di Battista and Davide Casaleggio. But I don’t think they can repeat the history of the 5 Star Movement ».

We catch in this deep philosophical analysis the indignation of the trumpeted intellectual and also a disturbing reference to the fact that criminals are also needed to launch a new movement. A bizarre statement this, on the usefulness of some “squadraccia”, by a professor of the left. But so be it.

However, this bitterness towards Grillo, the Five Star Movement and even on a future “Seven Star Movement”from By Battista and Casaleggio, sounds suspicious. It is not that the trumpets taken by the elderly professor have altered his critical ability and his serenity of judgment?

