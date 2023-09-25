“The information must be correct, transparent and useful to indicate to consumers the choices they need.” Thus Carlo De Masi, National President of Adiconsum, on the sidelines of the presentation of the results of the research on “The habits and opinions of adult consumers of products of heated tobacco”, presented by the body he presides over and by the Piepoli Institute at the Sala Civita of Palazzo Generali, in Rome.

“Consumers require adequate scientific research in a constantly changing market – added De Masi -. Innovations are the order of the day and, beyond what the perceivers and users may say. I therefore first proposed that a representative sample of general practitioners should also be used who can certify that, by switching from traditional smoking to combustion smoking, there are indeed the advantages that have been shown to us today by research”.