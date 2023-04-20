“Lung cancer is a big killer that causes 40,000 deaths every year in Italy. There are many advances in oncology, but those for lung cancer are always the slowest. The good news is that drugs like tepotinib, taken by mouth once a day, can increase survival for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.” So to Adnkronos Salute Filippo de Marinis, director of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology in Milan and President of Aiot (Italian Thoracic Oncology Association), on the sidelines of the press conference “Lung cancer: another promise kept”, promoted today by Merck Italia in Rome for the Italian launch of tepotinib, a once-daily oral therapy for adult patients with advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer.

“Lung cancer is very dependent on cigarette smoke, smoking is the main risk factor in 90% of cases – underlines the oncologist – Today there are about 12 million smokers in Italy and they represent 24% of the population, but there are also all the ex-tobacco users who smoked in previous years”. For de Marinis “today traditional chemotherapy, which does not significantly reduce the risk of relapses, is not the only possibility”.

For “about ten years – he recalls – immunotherapy (alone or in combination with chemotherapy) and molecular target therapies on altered genes have become fundamental tools in the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Among the drugs with a molecular target, tepotinib allows to design a new targeted therapeutic pathway for patients with METex14 genetic alterations, which are particularly difficult to treat and with a poor prognosis. All this while maximizing the clinical benefit, against a manageable safety profile”. Drugs such as “tepotinib are able to block, inhibit and destroy the altered gene – he assures – and increase patient survival. Today we study the targets we want to identify and then we use the best technique”.

“This oral inhibitor – concludes the expert – is a small molecule that blocks a mechanism that the gene implements to make the tumor grow. The presence of an altered gene is a negative factor for the patient because from the point of view of prognosis it makes a tumor worse. We are talking about patients who receive first-line chemotherapy treatment at the diagnosis of adenocarcinoma. When this treatment stops working and the disease increases the presence of the Met gene, which would have been better identified at the beginning, oral tepotinib (one tablet per day) has the possibility of blocking the disease for a year, reducing the size by about 45% and double the survival of these patients”.