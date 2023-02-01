The second month of the year begins. Y less time is left to modify electoral laws before the 2024 process. So it is interesting to review the recent intervention in the Party of the Democratic Revolution, of the PRI politician Manlio Fabio Beltrones. He exposed the need to regulate coalition governments.

In the polls, no party is currently seen with a victory of more than 50% in the presidential election and the Chambers of Congress. If this were to happen, the figure of a coalition government could be an alternative to reinforce governability in the next six-year term, as pointed out by Manlio Fabio Beltrones. On the subject there are some notes published here:

In February 2014, it was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) a constitutional reform. One of the reformed constitutional articles was 89, which establishes: “The powers and obligations of the president” of the Republic. Section XVII was added, which gives the following power to the president:

“XVII. At any time, opt for a coalition government with one or several of the political parties represented in the Union Congress.

The coalition government will be governed by the respective agreement and program, which must be approved by a majority of the members present of the Chamber of Senators. The agreement will establish the causes for the dissolution of the coalition government”. (Added to its content by Decree published in the DOF on February 10, 2014. NE from Institute of Legal Research of the UNAM: It will enter into force on the 1st. December 2018, in accordance with the Twelfth Transitory Article of the Decree).

The constitutional scaffolding for a coalition government was completed with another constitutional reform. in the faculties of Senatewhen reforming the Article 76 of the Constitution, Section II: “Ratify the appointments that the same official makes of the Secretaries of State, in the event that he opts for a coalition government, with the exception of the heads of the National Defense and Navy branches; the secretary responsible for internal control of the Federal Executive; the Secretary of Relations; of the ambassadors and general consuls; of the senior employees of the Relations branch; of the members of the collegiate bodies in charge of regulating matters of telecommunications, energy, economic competition, and colonels and other superior commanders of the National Army, Navy and Air Force, in the terms provided by law; (Amended by decree published in the DOF on May 27, 2015).

From this, the Senate becomes a control Executive, although those indicated in the cited fraction are exempted from their ratification. In this way, the president of the republic who decides “TO OPT” for a coalition government for practical purposes it would be forming a parliamentary government, since its secretaries would have the vote of the majority of Senate” (Readings, THE DEBATE, 5/Jul/2020).

OF LOCAL REFERENCE. In 2022, reference was made here again to coalition governments, then it was concluded, touching on the subject to sinaloa in the local election next year: “For after the 2024 election, this could apply to the Executive and Legislative Branches in sinaloa. And, the issue could have influence, in the local electoral political sphere, from now on. That is, if the governor’s party Ruben Rocha Moya, Brunettedecides to go in an electoral coalition represents that there will be an agreement between the parties that participate and there the election goals of each one are reflected.

Given that the coalition governments are already in the Constitution of Mexicoa constitutional reform could be made in sinaloa to include them. Or, electoral coalition agreements could include that option. That is, if the electoral coalition agreement establishes as a legislative goal that the governor “WILL OPT” by a coalition government, then, could be binding after the election. Without a doubt, it would be a matter of appeals before jurisdictional instances in electoral matters.” (Readings, THE DEBATE, 29/May/2022).

PARAGRAPHS: ON THE LOCAL LEGISLATIVE AGENDA. To date, the legislative agendas for the first and second year of the current local legislature have not contemplated homologating what refers to coalition governments in the constitution of sinaloa with what the Constitution of Mexico. There have been other issues. But not this one that could be crucial for the governability of the state. Beyond the confidence that the governor could have Rocha Moya In the electoral efficiency of his current party, as the presidential election coincides with the midterm election of his six-year term, there may be an influence that could make the national influence the local. There is the local election of 2018 in sinaloa As an example, the governor of PRI achieved only 8 deputations out of 40. To continue analyzing.