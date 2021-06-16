Covid vaccines, De Magistris: “We are all guinea pigs” | VIDEO

“We are all guinea pigs, we will know in a few years what we have put in our arms”: this is how the mayor of Naples, Luigi De Magistris, spoke about anti-Covid vaccines.

During an intervention a Tagada, the in-depth program of La7 broadcast on the afternoon of Wednesday 16 June, in fact, De Magistris declared: “We are all guinea pigs and we will not know, if not in a few years, what we have put in our arms. Because the experimentation was done for a short time, it changes constantly ”.

“I believe – added the first Neapolitan citizen – that in this moment every person of common sense, even those who hold institutional positions, cannot be invented as De Luca does, scientist, virologist, drug expert or researcher”.

“We must rely on doctors, scientists, researchers, the CTS, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, hoping that there is more effective communication”.

“The Regions hope that sooner or later they will finish making a protagonism / propaganda for an end in itself and that the citizens rely on them as I did – concluded De Magistris – We in the family have made vaccines, some have made Pfizer, some AstraZeneca , we rely on what they give us “.