Messina Denaro, the Palermo prosecutor De Lucia: “Race against time to find the boss’s riches”

The arrest of. seems to have taken place yesterday Matteo Messina Money, the last mafioso massacre, the most wanted criminal in the world. Thirty years of hiding ended last January 16, in Palermo. Since that day the former boss has continued to be talked about, both for the investigations that have intensified around him and for the health conditions that immediately appeared precarious due to advanced colon cancer.



These are the last days for Messina Money, hospitalized in L’Aquila hospital. Days in which the former fugitive did not retreat in any way from his desire not to collaborate with those who managed to arrest him.

There are many questions and doubts that remain: was it really a capture? Or did the last mass murderer allow himself to be taken because he was exhausted by illness? What will happen after his death? What is the future of Cosa Nostra and how is the State preparing to face it? Affaritaliani.it spoke about it with the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia, the person who coordinated the investigations by the ROS carabinieri which led to the arrest of the super fugitive. Arrest recounted in the book, co-written with correspondent Salvo Palazzolo: “The capture: The mysteries of Matteo Messina Denaro and the changing mafia” (August 2023, Feltrinelli, 240 pages).

De Lucia, do you see any possibility of collaboration from Matteo Messina Denaro?

I can’t make prophecies. Surely his “no” is somehow motivated by him and traced back to his training and respect for his father. At present there is no element that leads us to say that he can change his mind in any way.

The investigations have never stopped since his capture. In his hideout in Campobello di Mazara there are almost a thousand pizzini: has any progress been made in deciphering them?

These are not coded messages; However, it is a question of inserting certain messages into a system of knowledge that we have and understanding their importance. Not an easy job, which requires a lot of time and considerable commitment and experts who know the history of the fugitive and the mafia families in the area. However, they are messages to be interpreted, which we have entrusted to experts.

Work still in progress, in short. And what about Matteo Messina Denaro’s aides who favored his hiding? Beyond Andrea Bonafede (currently on trial, ed.) Have other abettors been identified?

Yes, obviously I can’t say whether or not we are identifying a subject. What I can say is that it is true that for years Messina Denaro was protected by many people who followed one another in the protection work. Our activities are to identify the assets and all the abettors. Of course, the further back in time you go, the more difficult it becomes.

You yourself defined Messina Denaro’s assets as the true “treasures” of the former boss. Why?

Yes, also because the fight against the mafia also involves the removal of assets from the bosses. Furthermore, a large part of the assets relating to Messina Denaro and his family have already been identified and have already been subject to seizure and confiscation. For example, in the large-scale retail sector, even years ago, supermarket chains were seized. Today we are working for that part of the heritage that we know exists but which we are not yet able to seize because we have not identified all the frontmen. But we have identified some, just as we have identified some assets in question, which obviously I cannot reveal.

But what if all the paths undertaken and “in progress” lead to nothing? Would the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro be useless?

Absolutely not, not even if we stopped here. his capture is certainly important for all of us, for the police force, for those who worked to capture him, because it represents a success. We have had a fugitive subject for 30 years, an open wound for the State; having captured him proves that the State is stronger than the mafia. And then his arrest marks a turning point within Cosa Nostra, because it is the arrest of the last leader universally recognized as such. Having hit him is a shock for all the people of Cosa Nostra, which confirms that there is no longer impunity within the organization.

However, don’t the death and silence of Messina Denaro risk frustrating the hopes of bringing to light the points to be clarified about the years of the massacres?

We don’t say goodbye to anything, also because we continue to work on this even more than before. Certainly all eyes are now on the internal organization of Cosa Nostra. An organization that is currently “quiet” because its members are probably awaiting the death of Messina Denaro. Then a succession mechanism will be activated within the organization, it is possible that new figures will try to take the place he had, and above all a problem will arise relating to his assets. Because many, and the entire organization, aspire to his riches. Without forgetting the possibility of conflicts within Cosa Nostra, and the consequent problems of repositioning.

Just in recent days the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio announced a new crackdown on wiretapping. Are we working against the fight against the mafia?

We magistrates who deal with the phenomenon of organized crime have on more than one occasion highlighted the indispensability of wiretapping against the mafia. The Government has assured us that this type of wiretapping will not be touched: if it were done it would be a very serious mistake. After that, it is true that the review of the system, in general terms, entails a limitation of the possibilities of investigating crimes that are close to those of the mafia, such as those of the public administration.

