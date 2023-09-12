after the street shootings

De Luca, we learn from Palazzo Santa Lucia sources, went to Caivano, to the Green Park, without any escort and without notifying the police, in a car together with a regional official. The latter filmed him with his mobile phone while he was having a coffee at the table in the Park bar: “Coming alone to have a coffee in Caivano has a fantastic taste” he said in the video.



00:23