Pd, De Luca against Schlein: “The renewal of the party is a fiction”

Vincenzo De Luca will present his book on Sunday evening at “Che tempo che fa” by Fabio Fazio. But in the meantime he already speaks in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “My book is a political reflection on Italy and its future. It is an attempt to recreate hope, on the basis of a substantial renewal of the Democratic Party”. And again: “A process of renewal and almost palingenesis of the Democratic Party has been announced, without ever having clarified who are responsible for the electoral disaster which was brought the party. I find it bizarre to find on the scene, as if they were Swedish tourists who ended up here by chance, and without even a hint of self-criticism, all those who have made decisions and had responsibilities for a decade. In these conditionsthe announced renewal is a fiction.”



De Luca also writes that it is “crazy” to elect someone who is not from the Democratic Party to the secretariat. “I firmly confirm,” he tells Corriere della Sera. “I denounce the fact that negative selection exists in the Democratic Party (the more you lose, the more they promote you); I denounce the presence of individuals who, having joined the party a few months ago, speak with the arrogance of statesmen, offending the sacrifice and work of those is engaged in the territories alone, and of those who have been fighting for decades; I denounce the widespread lack of a pre-political requirement: pure and simple good education. For the rest, I don’t want to take away curiosity about what I wrote in the book and not I want to give free publicity to no one.” The final ruling is that the Democratic Party is superfluous.

Subscribe to the newsletter

