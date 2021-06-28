De Luca: “Figliuolo is like a Swedish tourist. He and Hope resign “

A “demented communication” that can put the vaccination campaign at risk. This is the comment of the president of the Campania region Vincenzo De Luca on yet another change in the rules for administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, after yesterday the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, recognized the communication errors of the health authorities.

“I happened to listen to the general with the medal table who quietly told us that they gave 10 different communications on Astrazeneca, as if he were a Swedish tourist”, De Luca said today on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new therapy department. intensive of the Polyclinic Vanvitelli of Naples.

“Someone should remind him that he is the commissioner at Covid and therefore, in these cases, either the commissioner or the Minister of Health resigns or preferably both resign and go home, which would be the best thing”.

General Figliuolo yesterday said that “probably it could have been better communicated” the decision to authorize the so-called heterologous vaccination, ie the administration of the booster with a different vaccine for people under the age of 60 who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose. On Sunday In on Raiuno, the commissioner also stated that “there have been over 10 different indications over time” on the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “But this is the son of a virus that is changeable, of a risk-benefit ratio that changes over time and of what pharmacovigilance does both in the world, in Europe, and in Italy”.

According to De Luca, on the other hand, “that insane communication caused a dramatic slowdown and a crisis of confidence in millions of citizens”, expressing concern for a lack of participation in the vaccination campaign. “I take this opportunity once again to strongly urge the citizens of Naples to participate in the vaccination campaign”, said De Luca, inviting children in particular to go “and get vaccinated en masse, otherwise we will have an October month which will be a hell”.

The president of the Campania region stated that the missing are mainly “citizens in the 50-59 age range and what hasn’t worked is a demented national communication”.

De Luca also protested against Pfizer’s non-deliveries of vaccines. “The Lazio region, the same population as Campania, receives 240,000 more vaccines than we do. They are irresponsible and are among those responsible for this failure to adhere to the vaccination campaign ”.

The former mayor of Salerno also used strong words to comment on the case of the illegal rave organized in Lodi in recent days. “People who go dancing, hundreds of kids, how happy we are, what a beautiful freedom we have won: these will end up in intensive care soon”.