Campania, the clash between De Luca and the government. Those messages against Prime Minister Meloni

The clash between Giorgia Melons and the president of Campania Vincenzo DeLuca goes on. The governor's new move has sent the government into a rage government. The question always concerns Autonomy and the list of a series of requests That they would not have been accepted by the Government towards Southern Italy. First the demonstration in Rome, complete with tension in front of the police cordon in front of Palazzo Chigi and the insults to the prime minister filmed off the air, now – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the posted posters in the main cities of Campania. “The Meloni government betrays the South“, “The Meloni Government closes emergency rooms” are the texts present on the posters, of various sizes, which appeared this morning complete with the company logo Campania region.

An initiative – continues Il Fatto – which it doesn't go down well with right-wing parties who point the finger at De Luca accused of doing politics with public money. “De Luca continues to use public money to do propaganda politics ed feed his lies“, Lega MP Gianpiero wrote on social media Zinzi. “The truth is another: the funds intended for Campania are not blocked and he is the only governor of Italy That avoid dialogue with the government and refuses to explain how he will spend the resources”. The head of the communications staff of the Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca, confirmed to Ansa that the posters – pasted in the spaces regulated for advertising a Caserta And Salerno and are now being posted to Naples – They were created with the institutional communication funds of the Region.