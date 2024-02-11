«As usual, Meloni shifts attention from the real issue, which is the government's anti-Southernist choices. There is no need for foul language to attack the government's disastrous choices. Certain tones do not belong to me, after all we have already heard them against us. But since President Meloni is so sensitive to language, next time I have no doubt that she will distance herself from her group leader Foti who insults us every day with various epithets, from Delmastro and Donzelli who have even accused us of being with the mafiosi”: the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein thus replies “to the attack – we read in the dem note – of the prime minister Giorgia Meloni”, who called her into question asking her to distance herself from the words of Vincenzo De Luca, president of the Campania Region, who in recent days he has harshly attacked the government and spoken of “political delinquency”.

«If I were you – continues the Pd secretary, turning to Meloni – I would be more worried about the Italians' judgment on the wicked policies of your executive, which wants to split Italy with differentiated autonomy and regionalizing schools, which has cut public health and increased precariousness, which has canceled the only tool of universal support against poverty and – he adds – taken away huge resources from the South, from the internal areas, from the Regions and Municipalities”.

In particular, De Luca had spoken of jobs at risk also for the management of European funds. And he had reiterated his support for the demonstration planned in Rome on February 15th.