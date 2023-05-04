De Luca: “Meloni and Ministers? Pichetto with a 3-pointed hat reminded me of Heidi and the goats”

“Did you ever imagine that a Palazzo Chigi was there cabaret? I saw these pictures, I got excited, the president of Advise who walked, how nice, then entered the hall of the council of ministers, rang the bell, and all the ministers clapped their hands. Minister Pichetto in the cocked hat, I remembered Heidi, the goats smile at you. But where in the world does this happen? Who are we to trust?”

Thus the governor of Campania Vincent DeLucaat the public assembly of Confindustria Caserta which was held at the headquarters of Coca Cola Hbc Italia, in the industrial area of ​​Marcianise, he commented on the video shot at Palazzo Chigi by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Workers’ Day, before presiding over the Cabinet.

Subscribe to the newsletter

