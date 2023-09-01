De Luca: “In Caivano, social housing is assigned by the Camorra”

“Now let’s see if we can make concrete progress this time at the Green Park. It is certain that still today the State does not exist in Caivano”. This was stated by the president of the Campania Region, Vincent DeLuca, on Facebook. “I pointed out – De Luca said referring to yesterday’s meeting with Prime Minister Meloni after the Government’s visit to the Caivano Green Park – that the majority of the occupants of Caivano lodgings are illegal. Many houses have recently been vacated and the new assignment was decided by the Camorra. We need to solve this problem, otherwise we’re making propaganda once again”.

THE INTERVENTION ON FACEBOOK BY VINCENZO DE LUCA

De Luca also reported that he “received reports from 100 families who regularly live in public places and it was thought to create social spaces at the base of those buildings, with the use of health workers, social workers and volunteers. But on this I recall that safety is needed first of all, we can also create a counseling center for psychologists but no one would go there without safety in the Green Park On this so far I thank the police station, because there has been an insistence from the regional councilor Morcone in recent years to open the carabinieri station. Today I thank Captain Cavallo and the carabinieri but it is clear that they also have to cover 4-5 other nearby territories and therefore that is not enough. The carabinieri, police and army are needed on the street 24 hours a day”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

