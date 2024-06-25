De Luca against Schmidt for the “expectation” at the Capodimonte museum

Vincent DeLuca attack Eike Schmidtthe centre-right candidate to become mayor of Florence and clearly defeated by his challenger, Sara Funaro of the centre-left which obtained the 60% of the votes to the ballot. The former director of the Uffizi is newly appointed to the museum Capodimonte in Naples, he had set up on leave for three months, precisely to await the outcome of the elections in Florence, and the governor of Campania really didn’t like this. “I considered a little offensive for Naples – said the governor of Campania De Luca – the fact that someone did it appoint director of the Capodimonte museum, then he went off to campaignputting oneself on hold.”

“And then – continues De Luca – if he is not elected in Florence (which later happened ed.), he returns to Capodimonte. Oh, Naples is a great capital of the world – he concludes – the dignity of Naples cannot be offended in this way: I come and go. He left his hat on the chair in Capodimonte, we won’t even let him find the chair“. The director of the museum then responded to the president of the Region: “De Luca – said Schmidt and reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano – he is not responsible for Capodimontehe doesn’t know that his empire is limited and that the museum depends on the Ministry of Culture, led by another Neapolitan.” “The double commitment? I’ve always worked for four I’m not worried,” he added.