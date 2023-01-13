The MotoGP in 2023 will experience the revolution of the format with the introduction of sprint races every Saturday afternoon with the Qualifications brought forward to Saturday morning. A decision taken by Dorna to increase the television audience and above all to entice the public to fill the grandstands of the circuits also on Saturdays and not only on Sundays for the races. This novelty has obviously led to discontent among the riders, who are then the ones who have to risk practically ‘double’ compared to the past with 42 starts and not 21 with all the risks involved in those very delicate stages of the race in which the group is very compact and the margin of error in order not to run into ruinous accidents is minimal (just think of what happened in Barcelona or Aragon in 2022 when the carom at Montmelò triggered by Takaaki Nakagami cost Alex Rins an injury, while Alcaniz Quartararo escaped with some abrasion).

This novelty of the Sprint race has obviously already brought out some contractual issues between the drivers and the team managers as regards, for example, the payment of bonuses relating to the sporting results obtained in the race. The drivers consider both sessions two races, while the managers do not recognize the race status of the one that will be staged on Saturday with a halved distance and a score that will reward the first nine classified with points from 12 to 1.

In addition to the differences between riders and teams on this contractual issue, there is another ‘flaw’ in the regulation which was underlined by the Aprilia vehicle manager Mark DeLuca: “Perhaps the Sprint races will lead us to do dedicated things and this could widen the gap even further between those who can afford it and those who can’t – his words reported by today’s edition of The Sports Gazette – because in terms of regulation it doesn’t say anywhere that you have to have the same bike. They will be races with a knife between their teeth, with a greater waste of material and higher risks for the riders”.

The fact that the race distance will be half that scheduled on Sunday, for example, also halves the amount of fuel that the prototypes will have to take on at the start to reach the finish line. De Luca’s words suggest that manufacturers, for example, will be able to think about ad hoc tanks for Sprint races, or to components and set-ups aimed at maximizing the performance of the medium and soft tires which will certainly be the most used compounds in races in which tire degradation will not be as decisive a factor as in the actual Grand Prix. According to De Luca, whoever has brilliant ideas and resources to invest will therefore be able to explore the possibilities opened up by the Sprint panorama given that the regulation at the moment does not impose that the prototype must be the same on Saturday and Sunday.