De Luca and the fine noses in Campania. First rule: don’t smell

Vincenzo De Luca has decided to try to solve a problem that afflicts a part of the territory of the Campania in a manner original. The president of the Region has set up an initiative in the area to identify where the bad smells. There stink – we read in the Messenger – it is such a serious thing that the Campania Harpthe agency for environmental protection, has equipped itself with a futuristic laboratory able to smell the air and understand where the miasmas. Except that the computer does not have the sensitivity of a man, so to make the laboratory permanently operational, there is a need for people that prove they have a good nose.

They will have the task – continues the Messenger – of breathe the stinking air and identify, according to their experience, the genesis. It’s a job on call, not a permanent job. Three hours spent sniffing the air are worth it 38 euros; to join the group of experts in odors you have to participate in the announcement published a few days ago by Arpac and expiring on 3 June. The document is strict, there is also a standard considered so important that it deserves a prominent position in the document. One who is part of a group of experts who must recognize the origin of the stench can’t smella fundamental requirement personal hygiene.

