De Luca attacks the government for funding the suspended territories. “Act of political delinquency”

Vincenzo De Luca attacks the government head-on Melons for having stopped the resources intended for territories. “The blocking of cohesion funds – says De Luca in the press conference – is an act of political delinquency”. And again: “We promoted together with the Anci a demonstration in Rome on Friday 16th morning – continues the governor of Campania – to request a meeting with the so-called Minister of Cohesion and the Prime Minister. We are faced with an act of political delinquency by a minister and by this Government, which has been blocking development and cohesion funds for a year and a half.” Then comes the thrust: “At the same time they block resources of the regions and territories and then propose differentiated autonomy in moment in which they centralize everything. This is a government of mentally disturbed peopleit is quite clear that they must be hospitalized“.

“Political delinquency – continues De Luca – because as we know they are ordinary funds, the majority of which are intended for municipal administrations and territories. We are at war towards this Government, more than this one I can make the appeal to resistance, to armed struggle. I urge the social and trade union organizations to mobilise, in the meantime for the demonstration on the 16th, which is Friday morning in Rome, to make the voices of the territories heard”. The government's response was immediate, through the words of the FdI group leader Tommaso Photos. “Once again the Democratic Party uses expressions that have nothing to do with dialectics and political criticism. The words of the president of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, who speaks of a government 'of mentally disturbed people they are serious, defamatorygoing so far as to accuse the government of 'political delinquency'.

“Those of De Luca – continues Foti – are statements that are objectionable in many respects and vulgarly directed towards the Government and one of its ministers in particular. We immediately ask for unanimous condemnation from the entire political class. Who knows if Schlein is still there todayalways ready to be indignant with alternating currents and from whom we still await words of condemnation against the troublemakers of Vicenza, he will not see, he will not hear and he will not speak in the face of these umpteenth ramblings by one of his party colleagues.”