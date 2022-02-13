Matthijs de Ligt talk to DAZN later Atalanta-Juve.

WALL – “Thanks for the compliments. Muro? I’m doing my job, defending the goal. Today was a difficult match for us, Atalanta are a strong team, I think it was a very good match for the fans. A match. with two teams that want to win and in the end we all played like that. A few chances for everyone, a really good match to watch. In the end we are a bit disappointed, we have lost two points like Atalanta. But it’s football “.

THE TOUCH – “I took it with my side! Not with my arm, I was calm, I felt the ball there and I was always calm”:

WITH VLAHOVIC – “The purchase of Vlahovic was very important for us, not only for his characteristics. Now Alvaro has more freedom to play, Paulo has sides and one-two, it’s the most important thing. He scores a lot of goals, but he does work. for the team, which is the most important thing. ”

ABOUT MALINOVSKYI – “The foul? Something impossible, how does he shoot from 30 meters and score? I told him, impossible to think before. I was disappointed with the foul I did, I tried to catch the ball, I caught it a little bit. and then him. But I never thought he would kick like that. He did it very well. ”

SCUDETTO – “Did you believe it? Honestly, today it was very important, it was against a nearby team. We think match by match, it’s the most important thing. We saw the draw between Inter and Napoli. It happens in football, we just think about winning, then let’s see how it goes”.

VERY MATURE – “But how old are you really? Twenty-two. Is it true that they teach how to answer interviews at Ajax? There you do 5 in a week, here instead one a year. Opinionist? Let’s wait post career …”.