Hanover (dpa)

Dutch coach Frank de Boer said that defender Matthias de Ligt will not participate in the team’s last friendly match against Georgia on Sunday before the European Championship “Euro 2020”.

De Boer said today, Saturday, that the procedure related to thigh problems is a precautionary measure, and that De Ligt is expected to be ready to participate in the first Euro match against Ukraine on June 13.

The Dutch team will also meet with the teams of North Macedonia and Austria in its euro group, and the Dutch team will play its three matches in the group stage in Amsterdam.

The Dutch national team finished its week-long training camp in Portugal on Saturday, and will face Georgia in the Dutch city of Enschede.

The Dutch team tied with its Scottish counterpart 2-2 in its first friendly match during the camp, a result that raised questions about the 3-5-2 method that De Boer relies on, but the coach confirmed that he was convinced his team needed to play in this way.