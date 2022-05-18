The river encounter that Juve held with the Raiola team was the first without Mino. The full powers of the agency are now completely in the hands of Rafaela Pimenta, a lawyer and already a partner of the super agent for eighteen years: not a new presence at the top of the market with the clubs, far from it. Just as one should not expect different approaches and strategies from the past for their clients. The bianconeri have put on the table the proposal to bring Pogba back to Turin, and not only: from the renewal of De Ligt to the possible sales of Kean and Pellegrini, the themes of the confrontation were many. With an eye also to opportunities.