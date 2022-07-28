“I thought I would find a style more similar to Ajax – explained the former Juventus player – but unfortunately he left after a year”. And on the position on the pitch …

Another interview, other vitriolic words. The former Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, fresh off his transfer to Bayern Munich, in speaking to Espn did not spare any new comments that were not very sugary about his Juventus experience. Starting from the revelation of why he decided to wear the Juventus colors in the summer of 2019: “I chose to go to Juve with the idea of ​​playing a more offensive football because the coach was Sarri: he has a great reputation for what he has done with Napoli and Chelsea and I thought I would find a style more similar to Ajax. Unfortunately, after a year he went away “.

THE POSITION IN THE FIELD – The position on the pitch in which he has been used especially in the last two seasons is also the target of criticism: “I think I feel better on the center-right, I feel more at ease – explained the Dutch defender -. At the beginning at Juve it is It was difficult to play on the left, then in the middle of the season Bonucci and I reversed. We were a good couple, we won the Scudetto. In the second and third years I went back to playing often on the left. clear, but I knew I was safer playing on the right. It was still important for my development. ” See also WEC | United also renews Hanson for 2023 in LMP2

DIFFERENCES WITH AJAX – Finally, the defender underlined the differences between his game when he played for Ajax and when he landed in Turin: “At Ajax I pressed very hard, I took risks. At Juve it was different. I played more backwards, a different way of defending. . The pace in general in Italy is slower, so you can stay behind. And given how much Juve has won in Italy, I think it’s the right way. “

July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 16:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ligt #chose #Sarris #Juve #play #offensive #football