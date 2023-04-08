The ex Juve’s goal allows the Bavarians to keep the lead and “avenge” Tuesday’s knockout. Dortmund ok: stays at -2 from the top

Vendetta. But in the standings everything remains unchanged. Bayern Munich, who were eliminated from the German Cup by Freiburg this week, beat Mr. Streich’s team 1-0. De Ligt’s beautiful goal in the 52nd minute was decisive.

However, the Bavarians do not earn points on Borussia Dortmund who beat Union Berlin 2-1. Seven days from the end, the reigning German champions therefore remain +2 on their pursuers. Bayern will fly to Manchester on Tuesday to challenge City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

THE RACE — Tuchel lines up his team with a 4-1-4-1 with Mané, still without a goal in 2023, from the first minute (Choupo-Moting is injured). The game is played by Bayern, with Freiburg however, from time to time, becoming dangerous on the counterattack. In the 10th minute, following an assist from Musiala (very elegant in his preparation), it was Gnabry who headed the ball and forced Flekken to make a great save. In the 19th minute it was Mané who missed the lead: the former Liverpool player was imprecise in the soft touch with which he should have beaten the opposing goalkeeper. Before the break, however, it was Freiburg who squandered a great opportunity: Gregoritsch overtook De Ligt, served Doan who however hit the post. See also Juventus trusts to have Paul Pogba tied in the next few hours

THE RECOVERY — Bayern seem to get scared and open the second half taking the lead: Tuchel’s team takes possession, finds no space, and then it’s De Ligt who kicks from about 30 meters and draws the Euro goal. The Bavarians are not satisfied and try to double: in the 57th minute Flekken is good on Mané, in the 60th minute it is instead Sané who is inaccurate. Freiburg nearly made it 1-1 with Sallai, who in the 71st minute, kicked from first and forced Sommer to make a very easy save. In the 79th minute another opportunity for Bayern with Sané, who however kicks high. The match ends with two more errors in front of goal by Gnabry, but Bayern are no longer in danger. It ends 1-0, with Tuchel’s team taking revenge against Freiburg who had eliminated them from the cup during the week. A small satisfaction, but 7 days from the end the distance with Dortmund remains unchanged. See also Kane recordman: "A magical moment, a great night"

THE OTHERS — Borussia wins 2-1 with Union Berlin (which remains third, with Freiburg fourth). Moukoko’s goal was decisive, returning after a rather difficult period between injuries and insinuations about age. Leverkusen wins 3-1, beating and overtaking Eintracht Frankfurt in sixth place. Mainz and Bremen draw 2-2, Cologne goes 3-1 at Augsburg.

